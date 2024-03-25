Key Rotherham United midfielder confirms he will not play again in the current Championship season due to injury
Tiehi, who joined the Millers for a then club record fee of £500,000 from Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec in the summer window, has made 37 appearances for the club in all competitions this term, scoring two goals.
Only goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has currently made more league starts in 2023-24 than former Ivory Coast under-20 international Tiehi, who was born in Paris.
He missed the Millers' recent draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town due to an pelvic injury, Leam Richardson revealed after the game.
Announcing that his season was over on his Instagram account, he said: "Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger.”
Rotherham, whose relegation is likely to be confirmed shortly, visit Preston on Good Friday and welcome Millwall on Easter Monday.
Several other Millers players are currently out of action including Lee Peltier, Grant Hall and Andre Green.