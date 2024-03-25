Key Rotherham United midfielder confirms he will not play again in the current Championship season due to injury

ROTHERHAM United midfielder Christ Tiehi has announced that he will not play again this season due to a pelvic problem.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Mar 2024, 17:43 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 17:45 GMT

Tiehi, who joined the Millers for a then club record fee of £500,000 from Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec in the summer window, has made 37 appearances for the club in all competitions this term, scoring two goals.

Only goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has currently made more league starts in 2023-24 than former Ivory Coast under-20 international Tiehi, who was born in Paris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He missed the Millers' recent draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town due to an pelvic injury, Leam Richardson revealed after the game.

Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry City earlier this month. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry City earlier this month. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry City earlier this month. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Announcing that his season was over on his Instagram account, he said: "Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger.”

Rotherham, whose relegation is likely to be confirmed shortly, visit Preston on Good Friday and welcome Millwall on Easter Monday.

Several other Millers players are currently out of action including Lee Peltier, Grant Hall and Andre Green.

Related topics:Leam RichardsonHuddersfield TownCzech RepublicParisYorkshire