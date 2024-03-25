Key Rotherham United midfielder confirms he will not play again in the current Championship season due to injury

Tiehi, who joined the Millers for a then club record fee of £500,000 from Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec in the summer window, has made 37 appearances for the club in all competitions this term, scoring two goals.

Only goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has currently made more league starts in 2023-24 than former Ivory Coast under-20 international Tiehi, who was born in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He missed the Millers' recent draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town due to an pelvic injury, Leam Richardson revealed after the game.

Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry City earlier this month. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Announcing that his season was over on his Instagram account, he said: "Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger.”

Rotherham, whose relegation is likely to be confirmed shortly, visit Preston on Good Friday and welcome Millwall on Easter Monday.