Rathbone went off with concussion in Tuesday night's unlucky 4-3 loss at high-flying Ipswich Town and protocol regarding head injuries means that he will miss the trip to West London.Confirming Rathbone won't be involved, Millers chief Leam Richardson said: "No. He wouldn't have been available even if he'd passed the tests straight away.

"The turnaround between games is too short. He should be available for the week after.

"He had a bit of a whack on Tuesday. He's very frustrated because he wants to train and play every single minute. You know what his energy levels are like.

Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone leaves the pitch on a buggy after an injury during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ipswich. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

"He's getting looked after really well. He's got to pass a few tests to make sure his health is okay. That's the most important thing.

"Fingers crossed, he comes through that in the next couple of days."

With the workloads of certain players still having to be managed due to fitness issues, Richardson will again have to factor that in regarding selection and who starts against third-from-bottom Rangers.

He continued: "We've had to battle with injuries since I've been in the building. It's ongoing.

"In February, we're still having to manage players' minutes, which is a bit of a frustrating thing.

"I can't comment because a lot of things happened before I came here.