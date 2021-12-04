Kidderminster v FC Halifax Town: It’s ‘biggest game of the season’ for Shaymen, says Pete Wild

It would be the first time the club have reached this stage of the competition since reforming in 2008 because of significant financial problems.

Fellow non-league side Kidderminster Harriers stand in their way of a place in the third round and £34,000 in prize money. Given the financial incentive, Town boss Pete Wild feels it is one of the biggest games of the season.

“Financially it certainly is, and the prize at the end of it makes it the biggest game of the season, but they’re all big games,” he said.

Halifax manager Pete Wild. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“It’s a game that everybody should be looking forward to – players, staff, fans, the club.

“We should all be looking forward to the game and an exciting contest with two teams who want to play football.

“It makes for such an exciting game on Sunday and I’m certainly really looking forward to the game.”

Halifax are favourites to win the game but Wild is in no mood to take the fixture lightly.

Kidderminster play in the National League North, one division below the Shaymen, and are the highest scorers in their league.

They are also unbeaten in their last nine fixtures.

“They’ve just won five on the bounce so it’s not as if we’re coming up against a middle of the road National League North side, we’re coming up against one of the best teams in the National League North,” said Wild.

“The manager deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done there. We can’t underestimate any game but certainly not this one because we’re away from home against a team that’s flying in the league below and all the things that come with that.

“We cannot underestimate these or anyone else we’ve come up against this season, but one of the things about this group is that they’re very professional, they’re very switched on, they’re very ready for everything that’s throw in front of them and I’m sure, knowing the group like I do, they will not underestimate them on Sunday.