Kieran Trippier recalled as England go with back three for Euro 2020 final

Atletico Madrid defender Trippier, a substitute against Denmark in the semi-final, is the only change to the side, replacing Bukayo Saka.

But it means a change of formation too, from 4-2-3-1 to the 3-4-3 used against Germany to try and combat Italy tactically.

The move means Mason Mount will play on the right wing for the first time in the tournament, having previously been used as a No 10/third midfielder. Phil Foden, Saka, Jadon Sancho and, later in games, have all played there in this tournament.

RECALL: England defender Kieran Trippier

Yorkshiremen Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker keep their places. Phillips and Stones have been ever-presents in the tournament.

England (3-4-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Mount, Kane Sterling.