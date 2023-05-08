All Sections
King Neil Warnock bows out stressing Huddersfield Town in good shape for the future

On the weekend of the coronation in London, there was an abdication in Huddersfield.

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 8th May 2023, 18:09 BST

King Neil Warnock of Cornwall has vacated the throne of Huddersfield Town, his reign a huge success after he saved the Terriers from relegation out of the Championship, taking 25 points from 15 games including a final three in a 2-0 home win over relegated Reading.

Warnock now returns to his plough in the south west, ready come next February to answer another SOS from a second-tier club desperate for him to weave his short-term magic. The Huddersfield he leaves behind need to learn from the mistakes prior to his appointment to ensure it is not they who seek his help.

With new American owner Kevin M. Nagle in the stands as part of a near full house, Warnock is confident the future is bright for the Terriers.

Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, completed the Great Escape (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, completed the Great Escape (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)
“It’s not going to be an easy job for somebody coming in, they’ve got to look to build on what there is and get two or three good players in certain areas,” offered Warnock, who spoke with Nagle on the pitch before the game.

"The fanbase will be with the new manager, they’ll be with Kevin as well. I hope they get together as one.

"I was pleased I could leave him a Championship club, it helps financially. I told him you’d enjoy the fans this afternoon and you’ll see them how they can be.

"I was pleased for Dean and Janet (Hoyle) that we stayed up because you don’t want to leave the club in a relegation. And I’m pleased for old Dave Baldwin - I wouldn’t have come here if it wasn’t for him pestering me.

New Huddersfield Town owner Kevin M. Nagle in the stands as Town finished the season with a 2-0 win over Reading.New Huddersfield Town owner Kevin M. Nagle in the stands as Town finished the season with a 2-0 win over Reading.
"I’m really pleased I’ve managed to turn it around, because it’s a good club, you’ve seen today it’s been a brilliant reception. We’ll remember those days forever, I’ll remember that Sheffield United one.”

