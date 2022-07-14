Kyle Hudlin rejected interest from other clubs to join Huddersfield Town

The 6ft 9in striker has joined Huddersfield's academy from National League side Solihull Moors and feels Canalside is the next best step for him.

The player, who turned 22 last month, has signed a two-year deal in West Yorkshire which contains the option of a further year in the club's favour.

Hudlin's contract at Solihull expired last month but the Terriers have been required to play an undisclosed fee as the player is under the age of 24 and was offered a new deal.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s a move that I kind of saw coming because of the opportunity it graces," said Hudlin.

“I had other interest from different clubs, but this was definitely where I set my mind to and feel like I’ll get the best development for the rest of my career.

“It’s a great environment to come into, lovely members of staff, and everyone I’ve met has just been so polite and made me feel so welcome from the start.”

Last summer, Jon Russell joined Huddersfield to go into the club's B team but quickly progressed into a first-team regular.

NEW ARRIVAL: Kyle Hudlin has signed a two-year deal at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

And while it remains to be seen if Hudlin's progress will be just as quick, the striker does want to become a senior starter with Town.

“I feel like as an athlete you always set targets and being in the B team has given me that target to push for the first team and seeing that you have to be welcomed in the first team environment, I know as a footballer you have to prove yourself, so that’s definitely set in my mind," he added.