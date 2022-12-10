Kyle Knoyle fires Doncaster Rovers to much-needed victory at Newport County to temper Exiles revival

Kyle Knoyle’s second-half rocket earned Doncaster Rovers a 1-0 win at Newport Countyto halt their own recent slump and temper the Exiles’ revival under new manager Graham Coughlan.

Knoyle lashed the ball high into the net from a tight angle to break the deadlock in the 58th minute and give the visitors a much-needed boost after defeats by Colchester United and Walsall.

It was a well-deserved victory for Danny Schofield’s side, who had seen an inspired Joe Day deny Harrison Biggins, and George Miller twice either side of half-time, while Tommy Rowe also headed against the bar in the first half.

Newport, who came into the match looking for a third successive league win after beating Gillingham and Crewe Alexandra, failed to get going on a frustrating afternoon for the home fans.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Kyle Knoyle of Doncaster Rovers in actio during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

