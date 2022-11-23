Kyle Walker is desperate to help this talented England side win the “biggest prize of all” after returning from injury just in time to go to the World Cup.

A regular starter in the last three major tournaments, it looked like the 32-year-old Yorkshireman could be watching the tournament in Qatar from afar due to a persistent groin complaint.

Sustained in early September when Manchester City played Aston Villa, Walker aggravated it on England duty against Germany and the derby clash with Manchester United on October 3 proved the “final straw”.

“It was a rupture on my groin,” the 70-cap full-back said. “I got four hooks on my groin, and I did three repairs, but it’s going fantastically well. I’m really happy with it.

Kyle Walker (L) and Eric Dier of England speak during warm ups prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Everyone seems to be happy with it, we kept in close contract with the surgeon, with the medics at City and also with here.

“I just have to say a big thank you to everyone for giving me this opportunity to actually be here.”

Rehabilitation has been a bit of unknown given Walker – the former Sheffield United defender – has largely avoided injuries during a career that has been underpinned by a philosophy of ‘I’ll never be beaten’.

“That’s just been my life,” he said. “Everyone in some way, shape or form, writes me off or says certain things.

Harry Kane of England is expected to be fit to face the United States on Friday. (Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“When I signed for Man City, ‘I can’t believe they paid that much for a full-back’, X, Y and Z. It gives me that motivation to actually go and prove people wrong.

“Again, I have to think first and foremost of myself and make sure that my body is fine and can cope with that and secondly it is proving people wrong which I love to do.”

Walker says he is driven to succeed for himself and loved ones rather than proving people wrong, and believes some tough times growing up in Sheffield helped shape him. The right-back said where he grew up “you had to survive” and stunned reporters when he spoke about the worst things he saw.

“The fire (at a neighbour’s house) was bad or someone was hung on the stairs I was going up,” he said. “Them two were probably the ones that stick in my mind.”

Germany's players cover their mouths as they pose for the team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. (Picture: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Walker was 12 or 13 at the time and did not see the body as the police had cordoned off the area next to his house, but he did witness the arson attack that cost a life.

“Someone just chucked petrol through the door… and chucked a match in and that was it,” he said.

“The kids got out. The caretakers caught them on some blankets.

“The mum threw them out. The mum was a biggish lady and she couldn’t get out.”

Walker’s voice trailed off when recalling the kind of horrors he said no-one should experience, but moulded him into the person he is today.

“I think your path is written out for you to experience certain things in life I’ve had to go through,” he said. “Certain set-backs, certain doubts and highs as well, which I have achieved at Manchester City. I feel that your path is written out for you and what will be will be.”

That path, he hopes, will lead this group to becoming the first England men’s side since Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup heroes in 1966 to win a major trophy.

“To win this is the biggest prize of all,” Walker said as England look to build on the 6-2 win against Iran by beating the United States on Friday. “No England team has done it since 1966 so to win this World Cup for every one of us would mean the world.

“We are not just doing it for the 26-man squad and the staff that help us daily.

“We are doing for you guys and the fans who have travelled and spent their hard-earned money to get out here and hopefully when we get back we have done it for everyone there.

“It’s a nation. We are doing it for the nation. We’re just a part of it.”

Harry Kane trained on Wednesday – following an ankle scan – and England are optimistic the striker will be fit for Friday.

Kane provided two assists and played 75 minutes of the Group B opener, having seemingly escaped injury despite going down gripping his right foot in pain early in the second half.

Germany’s players took the OneLove armband protest to a new level yesterday as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup, but The Yorkshire Post understands will not face any disciplinary action from FIFA.

The move marked another day of tension between the seven European nations who supported the OneLove campaign and FIFA, with the Football Association exploring its legal options over the matter alongside Danish and German counterparts.

The FA declined to comment on whether the England team would copy the German gesture on Friday.

Speaking about the ‘covered mouths’ gesture after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Japan, Germany coach Hansi Flick said: “It was a sign, a message that we wanted to send out. We wanted to convey the message that FIFA is silencing us.”