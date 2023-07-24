There is arguably not a hotter commodity in football right now than Kylian Mbappe.

Speculation regarding the future of the Paris Saint-Germain star is rife and has only been intensified by reports suggesting Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world-record £259m bid for him.

Real Madrid remain strongly linked with the 24-year-old, while PSG are also said to be braced for an approach from a Premier League club. With the competition seemingly so intense, what chance does a Premier League club stand of landing Mbappe?

Oddschecker have provided data showing the implied chance various clubs have of being Mbappe’s next destination, alongside their odds.

Starting with outside contenders, AC Milan have been given odds of 80/1 and a 1 per cent implied chance of being the French marksman’s next club. Narrowly above the Italian side are Bayern Munich (1.5 per cent implied chance), Newcastle United (2 per cent implied chance), Arsenal (3 per cent implied chance) and Manchester City (3 per cent implied chance).

Chelsea, who have already splashed the cash on signings such as Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, have been given an implied chance of five per cent alongside Manchester United.

PSG have been assigned an 18 per cent implied chance of retaining him, while a 27 per cent implied chance has been given to Mbappe ending up at any Saudi Arabian club.

