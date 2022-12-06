Kylian Mbappe misses France training - will he feature against England in World Cup quarter final on Saturday

Mbappe is currently the top scorer in Qatar with five goals in four appearances while he also has two assists to his name. Instead of training with the reminder of the French squad, the PSG striker was instead working in the recovery room in preparation for this weekend’s showdown.
Oliver Giroud, who scored his 52nd goal for his country to break Thierry Henry’s all-time scoring record for France, says Mbappe is one of the best players he has ever played with .
“Kylian is basically one of the best players I’ve played with,” said Giroud. “He is amazing and still young, which is scary as he can still improve.
“He is very efficient and from the beginning he’s been crucial for us, very decisive. He’s obviously the best striker I’ve played with in all of the teams I’ve played in. We’ve not seen the best of him, I hope it’s going to come soon and he will beat all the records.”
England will be without ex-Leeds United defender Ben White this weekend after he returned home last week while Raheem Sterling’s availability is uncertain after he returned to England following a break-in at his family home.
On Monday, Callum Wilson did not train with England’s other non-starters due to a minor muscle strain. The Newcastle United striker has made two appearances in Qatar, both off the bench. England players were given a day off on Tuesday with Gareth Southgate’s squad currently facing no other injury concerns.
Giroud, who spent 10 years in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea, believes Saturday’s last-eight encounter will be “special”.
He added: “For England, they have had a good tournament. I hope they will have a tough game on Saturday. I know this team very well. It’s a special game for us.
"They have so many young players in this generation, I think they have quality and quantity in the squad. They have different options and it will be a nice game to watch. I hope it’s going to go well for us.”