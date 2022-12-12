Lack of home comforts is becoming a concern for Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor

TRUTH be told, Matt Taylor was feeling pretty uneasy before he even watched England’s World Cup exit in a Sheffield bar on Saturday night.

Events in Qatar put the tin lid on a disappointing day for the Rotherham United manager, who used to be a student in the Steel City before becoming a footballer. His side had been given a bit of a lesson earlier. A sobering and slightly worrying one.

A few of his squad were under the weather in the working week and viewing events on the pitch on Saturday will have left Taylor feeling queasy and concerned as well.

In their opening five Championship home games of the campaign, Rotherham went unbeaten and picked up a strong haul of 11 points from a possible 15.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor, pictured on the touchline in Saturday's Championship home game with Bristol City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In contrast, Taylor has been in charge for the Millers’ last five matches at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and has watched his side win just once with Saturday’s loss being Rotherham’s third successive reverse in front of their own fans.

A total of four points from 15 is underwhelming. Some would go further and say alarming, given that home form is highly likely to determine the Millers’ fates in 2022-23 and quest for cherished Championship consolidation.

Nine games were played in the second-tier on resumption day and only two home sides won. It indicated that following a 28-day lay-off, it was perhaps better to be away and not have the onus thrust upon you.

Although it does not help your cause when you give away free Christmas presents. Rotherham were opened up down their right with regularity in the first half and it led to two charitable concessions.

Events going the other way were not so bad, but after the break, it was pretty dismal. Having issues at both ends of the pitch does not augur well. Taylor labelled his team's display 'slow' and 'stodgy' on the restart and he was bang on the money.

Bristol City, without a win in Rotherham since 1995, always looked the most likely.

They headed into the game with the best headed goals and counter-attacking statistics in the division and it was reinforced by events.

A sharp Callum Pring header in the final quarter settled the issue as City leapfrogged the hosts, who are starting to look over their shoulders.

On the topic of home form and whether he was worried, Taylor said: “Yes, in terms of not picking up enough points.

“This was a missed opportunity, a really big one. No disrespect to Bristol City, but we felt we were well matched at the top end of the pitch.

“The bottom end was the difference in the first-half performance and the pressure it put on the rest of the group as the game went on.”

A seventh goal of the campaign from Chiedozie Ogbene, who cancelled out an unfortunate own goal from Wes Harding to put the Millers on terms midway through the first half, underlined his importance. Not that anyone needed any reminding.

The Millers’ two other big players in Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles had the odd flash here and there, but it was nowhere near enough.

The ones who impressed were in Bristol City colours.

A ravenous goal hunter in his earlier days, Nakhi Wells, who turned 32 in June, now brings craft and intelligence to the table.

He was too smart for Rotherham’s backline as was Tommy Conway, who outfoxed the hosts time after time. At 20, he is City’s future as is Alex Scott, 19 – and another to excel.

Wells got away from Lee Peltier to provide the cross which led to Harding's faux pas.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who did damage on the right going the other way, then nicely set up Ogbene to nod in at the far post.

Norton-Cuffy had his moments before fading, It was City who provided the more lasting threats on the flanks with their attacking players outshining United’s. None moreso than Conway, who set up Joe Williams for a close-range second.

Clever Conway aggravated Richard Wood throughout the first-half. The Millers captain copped a booking for bringing him down and was pragmatically replaced at the break.

Rotherham lacked quick thinking, wit and sophistication on the restart.

Viktor Johansson splendidly kept out a low drive from Scott, who persisted and set up Pring for the killer blow. It's cold outside.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding, Wood (McCart 45), Peltier; Norton-Cuffy (Kelly 70), Barlaser, Rathbone (High 60), Lindsay (Washington 70), Bramall; Wiles (Eaves 87); Ogbene. Substitutes unused: Vickers, Odoffin.