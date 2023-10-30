All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Leader Warren Burrell to set Harrogate Town standards for another year after contract extension

Manager Simon Weaver is delighted he will have Warren Burrell setting the standards at Harrogate Town for another year after his vice-captain signed a contract extension.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:00 GMT

Burrell rejoined the then-Conference North club for a second spell in 2016 and has been a key part of their rise to League Two. Able to play in defence or midfield, he is now fourth in the club's all-time appearance chart but his leadership is as important a quality as his versatility or durability to Weaver.

“We are delighted to have Warren tied down with this year extension," he said. "He is worth his weight in gold to the squad and to the set-up we have at this football club. He has a burning ambition to achieve and he helps set the standard in training and in games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He can play in midfield and he can play at the back but he has the mobility to get around the pitch which you need at this level.”

Most Popular
LEADER: Harrogate Town vice-captain Warren BurrellLEADER: Harrogate Town vice-captain Warren Burrell
LEADER: Harrogate Town vice-captain Warren Burrell

The 33-year-old, who also had a spell with Sheffield FC, feels at home at Wetherby Road.

"It was a no-brainer for me and for my family to continue my stay with this great club," he said. "I have been here for quite some time, achieved so much but I want to achieve more.

“We don’t want to look back on the past too much, we still want to achieve things here and I want to play a big part in that. Speaking with the gaffer, it was very clear that the club’s ambitions match my own.”

Related topics:Simon WeaverLeague TwoSheffield FC