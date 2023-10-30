Leader Warren Burrell to set Harrogate Town standards for another year after contract extension

Manager Simon Weaver is delighted he will have Warren Burrell setting the standards at Harrogate Town for another year after his vice-captain signed a contract extension.

Burrell rejoined the then-Conference North club for a second spell in 2016 and has been a key part of their rise to League Two. Able to play in defence or midfield, he is now fourth in the club's all-time appearance chart but his leadership is as important a quality as his versatility or durability to Weaver.

“We are delighted to have Warren tied down with this year extension," he said. "He is worth his weight in gold to the squad and to the set-up we have at this football club. He has a burning ambition to achieve and he helps set the standard in training and in games.

“He can play in midfield and he can play at the back but he has the mobility to get around the pitch which you need at this level.”

LEADER: Harrogate Town vice-captain Warren Burrell

The 33-year-old, who also had a spell with Sheffield FC, feels at home at Wetherby Road.

"It was a no-brainer for me and for my family to continue my stay with this great club," he said. "I have been here for quite some time, achieved so much but I want to achieve more.