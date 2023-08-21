All Sections
League One attendances: How Barnsley FC compared to rivals including Derby County and Portsmouth over weekend

Another round of intriguing League One fixtures has passed.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:09 BST

Each club in the third tier has now played four league games and it has been a mixed start for the only Yorkshire club, Barnsley.

The Reds kickstarted their campaign in style with a 7-0 demolition of Port Vale but have not won since.

They hosted Oxford United at the weekend, falling to a 3-1 defeat.

But how did their attendance compare to rivals? Here are the highest League One attendances from the weekend.

1. League One attendances

N/A

2. 12. Bolton Wanderers 0-4 Wigan Athletic

4,024

3. 11. Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Burton Albion

5,602

4. 10. Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Lincoln City

