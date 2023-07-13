All Sections
League One club Barnsley FC charged with 'multiple breaches of EFL regulations'

BARNSLEY have been charged with multiple breaches of EFL regulations including a failure to provide the governing body with correct and/or complete information regarding the shareholdings at the club.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

A statement on the EFL website confirmed the sanctions in a statement alongside a full list of charges.

Former co-chairmen Paul Conway and Chien Lee - who were voted off the club’s board in May 2022 - have also been cited in the charges.

Conway and Lee left the Reds’ board following a boardroom shake-up at Oakwell in the wake of the club’s disastrous 2021-22 campaign. Fellow directors Dickson Lee and Grace Hung also stepped down.

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.
Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

A new-look board headed by Indian entrepreneur Neerav Parekh took over alongside existing club directors James Cryne, chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad and finance and operations director Robert Zuk alongside new board members Jean Cryne and Julie-Anne Quay.

The current board own just over sixty per cent of the club’s shares, with the remainder held by Pacific Media Group co-founders Lee and Conway.

An EFL statement read: "Barnsley Football Club has been charged with multiple breaches of EFL Regulations.

"The charges relate to the club: failing to provide the League with correct and/or complete information regarding the beneficial ownership of shares in the club despite a request for such information being made by the League.

"Failing to provide the league with the necessary notifications regarding the ownership position at the club; failing to publish accurate information on the club’s website concerning the ultimate owners of the significant interest in the club.

"Allowing individuals to acquire a position of control without prior clearance from the EFL; and failing to act towards the League with the utmost good faith."Paul Conway and Chien Lee have also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL Regulations.

"The club, Mr Conway and Mr Lee have 14 days to respond to the charges."

A separate statement issued by Barnsley stated: "The charges announced by the EFL today are the result of an investigation initiated by the club following an internal review into the shareholdings of former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee.

"After bringing the issue to the attention of the EFL, the club has fully cooperated with the investigation at every stage and will continue to do so, as appropriate.

"The steps taken by the club to instigate and then ensure a thorough investigation into the issue underline Barnsley FC's commitment to compliance with the EFL's regulations.

"The club will await the EFL's sanctioning decision and will comment further in due course."

