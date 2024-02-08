All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

League One club Barnsley FC submit application for safe standing area at Oakwell

BARNSLEY are in the process of submitting an application for a section of rail seating in the Norman Rimmington South Stand to provide a safe standing area at Oakwell.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT

The League One club are submitting proposals to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA), with the Reds in the ‘early stages’ of the procedure.

The club will liaise further with fan groups, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and Barnsley Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interim chief executive officer Jon Flatman commented: “Completion of the recently announced lease with Barnsley (Metropolitan Borough) Council has accelerated plans to implement safe standing at Oakwell, (and) the club have now submitted an application to the SGSA for rail seating (safe standing).

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.
Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

"There are several steps in the process including council support, Safety Advisory Group approval and is subject to structural surveys, however we believe it will create a safer and better environment for fans."

The club will release full minutes from the fan group meeting shortly and have pledged to regularly communicate with all supporters regarding the process.

Related topics:League OneBarnsley CouncilBarnsley