The League One club are submitting proposals to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA), with the Reds in the ‘early stages’ of the procedure.

The club will liaise further with fan groups, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and Barnsley Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interim chief executive officer Jon Flatman commented: “Completion of the recently announced lease with Barnsley (Metropolitan Borough) Council has accelerated plans to implement safe standing at Oakwell, (and) the club have now submitted an application to the SGSA for rail seating (safe standing).

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

"There are several steps in the process including council support, Safety Advisory Group approval and is subject to structural surveys, however we believe it will create a safer and better environment for fans."