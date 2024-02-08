League One club Barnsley FC submit application for safe standing area at Oakwell
The League One club are submitting proposals to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA), with the Reds in the ‘early stages’ of the procedure.
The club will liaise further with fan groups, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and Barnsley Council.
Interim chief executive officer Jon Flatman commented: “Completion of the recently announced lease with Barnsley (Metropolitan Borough) Council has accelerated plans to implement safe standing at Oakwell, (and) the club have now submitted an application to the SGSA for rail seating (safe standing).
"There are several steps in the process including council support, Safety Advisory Group approval and is subject to structural surveys, however we believe it will create a safer and better environment for fans."
The club will release full minutes from the fan group meeting shortly and have pledged to regularly communicate with all supporters regarding the process.