League One fixtures: October games give Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday opportunity to showcase top-six credentials

For the Owls, much was expected after they picked up 10 points in their opening four games without conceding a goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they have struggled to pick up consistent form since. A hard-earned win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend was an important three points for Darren Moore's side, who now have the opportunity to build some momentum.

COTENDERS: Rotherham Untied. Picture: Getty Images.

Their next four games come against the sides placed between 15th and 18th in the table starting with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Games against Cambridge United, Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town follow, representing a chance for the Owls to put some important points on the board and establish themselves within the top six.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are inside the play-off places at present but are only two points better off than Wednesday.

With more games being played, the gaps between places will naturally start to widen and neither club will want to be in a position where they are forced to play catch up.

COTENDERS: Rotherham Untied. Picture: Getty Images.

Wednesday's run of fixtures will test their resolve against teams lower down the ladder but for Rotherham, October's games present a completely different challenge.

They are set to face Portsmouth, Wycombe Wanderers, MK Dons and Sunderland during the remainder of the month.

Three of those sides - Wycombe, Sunderland and MK Dons - are in the top six at present while the former two clubs are above the Millers in the table.

They are the type of fixtures for Rotherham to show they can be serious contenders for promotion, a feat they have achieved twice under manager Paul Warne.