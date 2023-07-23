All Sections
BARNSLEY keeper Jamie Searle has completed his move to League Two club Forest Green for an undisclosed fee.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:51 BST

The expected move went through on Saturday evening, with the Reds aiming to seal an incoming signing from Rovers shortly in the shape of right wing-back Corey O'Keeffe.

The League One club are also working towards concluding deals to sign ex-loanee Max Watters and free agent striker Andy Dallas in the coming days to boost their striking options.

Kiwi custodian Searle, who joined Barnsley last summer, made two appearances for the club last term and has been allowed to leave with the Reds having brought in two new keepers in Liam Roberts and Ben Killip, with Adam Hayton providing further back-up.

Barnsley keeper Jamie Searle, who has joined Forest Green Rovers. The Reds are now focusing on incoming deals with the club hoping to sign Corey O'Keeffe, Max Waters and Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.Barnsley keeper Jamie Searle, who has joined Forest Green Rovers. The Reds are now focusing on incoming deals with the club hoping to sign Corey O'Keeffe, Max Waters and Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.
Searle's move follows less than a week on from Brad Collins's sale to Coventry.

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: Khaled El-Ahmad, CEO of Barnsley FC, said: “We’d like to thank Jamie for his hard work and exemplary attitude whilst with the club. “We wish him the best of luck in his career and thank him once again for his efforts.”

Searle added "I just want to say a massive thank you to all associated with Barnsley FC, especially the fans; it has been a pleasure to represent this club.

"I look back at my time with a sense of pride after an unforgettable season with many highs and lows. It goes without saying that I wish nothing but the best to the lads and staff for the season ahead."

