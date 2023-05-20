All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

League One play-off final tickets: Sheffield Wednesday ticket allocation confirmed ahead of Wembley showdown with Barnsley FC

Sheffield Wednesday have been allocated 36,634 tickets for their League One play-off final showdown with Barnsley.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 20:02 BST

The Owls booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion, bouncing back from a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the first leg of their semi-final to win 5-1 in the second leg and emerge victorious on penalties.

They will be facing Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, who secured their spot with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Bolton Wanderers. The match will take place on May 29, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm. Wednesday fans will occupy space in the East End of Wembley Stadium while Darren Moore’s men lock horns with Barnsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A section of a club statement released by Sheffield Wednesday read: “The Owls are pleased to confirm ticket information for the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Monday 29 May, 3:00pm kick-off.

Most Popular
The Owls booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesThe Owls booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
The Owls booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“Following Thursday’s remarkable semi-final victory over Peterborough, Wednesday face Barnsley in the League One showpiece. We have been allocated 36,634 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium.

“To ensure a speedy ticket buying process, supporters are advised to read thoroughly all the information below. Pricing categories are split into six sections with a concession rate for supporters aged 65, children aged 16 and under and 17s-21s.”

Tickets will not be available at the club’s ticket office and fans must buy online. Wheelchair users and disabled supporters will also be able to buy tickets online in a change from the club’s last trip to Wembley in 2016. Supporters can book one ticket per individual ID number and buy a maximum of six per transaction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sale of tickets will be staggered and season ticket holders with 540 or more ticket priority points will be able to buy a ticket between 10am and 2pm on May 22. All details regarding ticket sale windows can be viewed on the club website, as can pricing categories.

Related topics:League OneWembleyBarnsley FCEast EndPeterborough UnitedYorkshireTickets