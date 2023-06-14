League One promotion odds: Barnsley FC among favourites alongside Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Portsmouth and Derby County
Several clubs will be hoping to emulate Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday next season.
The aforementioned trio all clinched promotion to the Championship, escaping a league notoriously difficult to get out of. Some League One have not seen the second tier for a while, meanwhile others are hoping for a swift return having fallen out of it last season.
Here is every 2023/24 League One club and the promotion odds they have been given by Sky Bet.
