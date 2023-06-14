All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

League One promotion odds: Barnsley FC among favourites alongside Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Portsmouth and Derby County

Several clubs will be hoping to emulate Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday next season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The aforementioned trio all clinched promotion to the Championship, escaping a league notoriously difficult to get out of. Some League One have not seen the second tier for a while, meanwhile others are hoping for a swift return having fallen out of it last season.

Here is every 2023/24 League One club and the promotion odds they have been given by Sky Bet.

Here are the promotion odds for every League One club.

1. Promotion odds

Here are the promotion odds for every League One club. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

2. Stevenage

20/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. Cheltenham Town

20/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
18/1

4. Carlisle United

18/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:League OneBolton WanderersReadingPortsmouthDerby CountyIpswich TownSheffield Wednesday