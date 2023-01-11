It promises to be a big weekend in the race for promotion in League One as first meets third in Ipswich Town’s home game against league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Only four matches went ahead in the third tier last weekend due to the FA Cup third round. Plymouth were in action as they dropped points following a 0-0 draw at Bolton Wanderers. They sit five points clear of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday and seven points ahead of Ipswich in third.

The league leaders make the trip to Ipswich on Saturday, following Town’s 4-1 win over Rotherham United in the FA Cup last weekend. The Owls head to Wycombe looking to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place.

Darren Moore’s side enjoyed a famous win in the FA Cup as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Hillsborough. It promises to be an exciting race for the top two spots in the third tier as well as the play-off places.

Barnsley sit sixth but have played fewer games than all of the sides around them as Michael Duff’s men visit Charlton this weekend. As the league campaign resumes this weekend, here’s how the bookmakers see the rest of the season playing out...

1. Shrewsbury Town Odds - 250/1 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Fleetwood Town Odds - 250/1 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Lincoln City Odds - 150/1 Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Charlton Athletic Odds - 66/1 Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales