Peterborough United have completed the loan signing of Kabongo Tshimanga from National League outfit Chesterfield ahead of a permanent switch in the summer.

The 25-year-old had been linked with Sheffield Wednesday briefly on Monday night but had already signed the relevant paperwork at the Owls’ League One rivals yesterday evening after passing his medical. The Posh are just two points behind Barnsley in the League One table, although the Reds do have a game in hand over the seventh-placed side.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: “He has a great goal-scoring record and he is someone I have known about for quite a while now, quite a few years to be honest. He had an injury, which curtailed his progress a little, but he has been available for 21 games since and I really like him as a player.

“He is strong, quick, a scorer of different types of goals and is a really good age. I am really excited about it. Obviously, we had to be prepared for Jack Marriott potentially leaving the club, at one stage it didn’t look like it was happening, but after speaking to Jack on Friday and Saturday, it became apparent that it was going to happen, so we had to move on quickly. Chesterfield were great to deal with and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Kabongo Tshimanga of Chesterfield during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on January 17, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tshimanga added: “I felt the time was right. When I heard a few days ago that Peterborough were interested, it was something that really excited me because everyone knows what they do for players. I spoke with the manager and he told me what he expects and he just wants me to be myself and carry on what I have been doing.