All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

League One results including Wigan Athletic v Barnsley and Peterborough United v Derby County predicted

Fans are preparing for another afternoon of League One football.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST

The third tier has already thrown up some interesting results this season, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the division.

12 games are scheduled to take place today (August 26), with the fixture list featuring a clash between Peterborough United and Derby County as well as a trip to Wigan Athletic for Barnsley.

BetVictor’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place this weekend.

The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.

Here are all the predicted outcomes.

Here are the supercomputer's predicted outcomes in League One.

1. League One fixtures predicted

Here are the supercomputer's predicted outcomes in League One. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Probabilities: Home win - 12.4 per cent, draw - 21.3 per cent, away win - 66.3 per cent

2. Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers - Bolton Wanderers win

Probabilities: Home win - 12.4 per cent, draw - 21.3 per cent, away win - 66.3 per cent Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Probabilities: Home win - 27.9 per cent, draw - 28.3 per cent, away win - 43.8 per cent

3. Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers - Wycombe Wanderers win

Probabilities: Home win - 27.9 per cent, draw - 28.3 per cent, away win - 43.8 per cent Photo: James Chance/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Probabilities: Home win - 34.6 per cent, draw - 24.3 per cent, away win - 41.1 per cent

4. Exeter City v Reading - Reading win

Probabilities: Home win - 34.6 per cent, draw - 24.3 per cent, away win - 41.1 per cent Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneWigan AthleticDerby CountyPeterborough UnitedBarnsleyBetVictor