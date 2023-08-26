Fans are preparing for another afternoon of League One football.

The third tier has already thrown up some interesting results this season, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the division.

12 games are scheduled to take place today (August 26), with the fixture list featuring a clash between Peterborough United and Derby County as well as a trip to Wigan Athletic for Barnsley.

BetVictor’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every match scheduled to take place this weekend.

The supercomputer adopts the Monte Carlo method, using a Python-based match simulator to determine possible outcomes.

Here are all the predicted outcomes.

1 . League One fixtures predicted Here are the supercomputer's predicted outcomes in League One.

2 . Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers - Bolton Wanderers win Probabilities: Home win - 12.4 per cent, draw - 21.3 per cent, away win - 66.3 per cent

3 . Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers - Wycombe Wanderers win Probabilities: Home win - 27.9 per cent, draw - 28.3 per cent, away win - 43.8 per cent