Ainsworth has left League One Wycombe after 10 years in charge to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Loftus Road. Neil Critchley was sacked by QPR on Sunday after just 12 games in charge, having replaced Michael Beale in December.
Ainsworth had spells at Adams Park as a player and oversaw promotion from League Two in 2018 before the club won the League One play-offs in 2020. The Chairboys reached the League One play-off final last year only to lose to Sunderland.
Ainsworth told QPR’s official website: “This is all a little bit surreal. It has been a whirlwind two days and leaving Wycombe Wanderers was very tough because of the connection there. But this is QPR and when I spoke about something special forcing me away from Wycombe, this was pretty special.
"It’s the club where I was most known for playing and you get moments in your career that resonate with you forever. I loved my time here as a player and hopefully I can go on and love my time here as a manager as well.”
Bloomfield, 39, spent 18 years as a player at Wycombe, making over 500 appearances, before taking on his first job as manager at Colchester in September. He has enjoyed a successful stint at the club, guiding them clear of the League Two relegation zone in his five months in charge. He was named League Two Manager of the Month for January.
A statement from Wycombe read: “We now look forward to the future under Matt’s leadership, starting with Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury Town, and welcome him back to Adams Park to begin an exciting new chapter in the history of Wycombe Wanderers.”