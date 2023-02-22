Colchester United boss Matt Bloomfield has “agreed in principle” to become the new manager of Wycombe Wanderers following Gareth Ainsworth’s departure for QPR.

Ainsworth has left League One Wycombe after 10 years in charge to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Loftus Road. Neil Critchley was sacked by QPR on Sunday after just 12 games in charge, having replaced Michael Beale in December.

Ainsworth had spells at Adams Park as a player and oversaw promotion from League Two in 2018 before the club won the League One play-offs in 2020. The Chairboys reached the League One play-off final last year only to lose to Sunderland.

Ainsworth told QPR’s official website: “This is all a little bit surreal. It has been a whirlwind two days and leaving Wycombe Wanderers was very tough because of the connection there. But this is QPR and when I spoke about something special forcing me away from Wycombe, this was pretty special.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Matt Bloomfield of Wycombe Wanderers and Gareth Ainsworth manager of Wycombe Wanderers celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One Play Off Final between Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 2020 in London. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"It’s the club where I was most known for playing and you get moments in your career that resonate with you forever. I loved my time here as a player and hopefully I can go on and love my time here as a manager as well.”

Bloomfield, 39, spent 18 years as a player at Wycombe, making over 500 appearances, before taking on his first job as manager at Colchester in September. He has enjoyed a successful stint at the club, guiding them clear of the League Two relegation zone in his five months in charge. He was named League Two Manager of the Month for January.

