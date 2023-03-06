League One rivals of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley plotting move for Charlton Athletic manager

Oxford United are plotting a move for Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden, according to reports.

Holden’s short-term deal at the Valley expires at end of the season after he was appointed in December following the dismissal of Ben Garner.

The appointment of the 43-year-old came when Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard was close to selling the club to a consortium led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven before the deal fell through last month. Chief operating officer Jim Rodwell, technical director Andy Scott and finance director Ed Warrick left the club after the sale collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holden has been offered a new long-term deal at Charlton but with that contract not yet accepted, other clubs have begun to target the former Rotherham United player.

Charlton's English manager Dean Holden gestures on the touchline during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north-west England on January 10, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

At the end of last month, Oxford sacked manager Karl Robinson after a seventh defeat in eight games. The U’s took one point from their wretched final run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat in that game them 17th in League One, five points above the relegation zone with the club acting to stop the slide. They remain 17th but just four points above the bottom four.

“Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as head coach at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read.