League One rivals of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley sack long-serving manager as club admit 'change is needed'

Oxford United have sacked manager Karl Robinson after a 3-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Saturday left the club with just one point from their last eight games.

By Ben McKenna
2 minutes ago

Defeat left them 17th in League One, five points above the relegation zone with the club acting to stop the slide. Oxford’s last win was against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on January 21.

There were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley in their eight-match run without a victory but they had earned a point at league leaders Sheffield Wednesday in mid-December.

Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as head coach at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

Former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.

“The search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already under way.”

Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take caretaker charge of the team. They face the Owls on April 7 in Oxford before travelling to Barnsley on April 22.

