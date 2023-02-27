League One rivals of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley sack long-serving manager as club admit 'change is needed'

Oxford United have sacked manager Karl Robinson after a 3-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Saturday left the club with just one point from their last eight games.

Defeat left them 17th in League One, five points above the relegation zone with the club acting to stop the slide. Oxford’s last win was against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on January 21.

There were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley in their eight-match run without a victory but they had earned a point at league leaders Sheffield Wednesday in mid-December.

“Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as head coach at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

Former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.

“The search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already under way.”

