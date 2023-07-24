BARNSLEY have completed the signing of Scottish striker Andy Dallas on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old left National League outfit Solihull Moors at the end of last season after his contract expired.

The forward spent the final third of 2022-23 on loan at Chesterfield where he scored seven times in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final.

Before that, he had netted 14 times for Moors in the last campaign.

Barnsley FC beat off rival EFL competition to sign ex-Rangers, Chesterfield, Cambridge United and Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Dallas started his career at Glasgow Rangers and had loan spells at Stenhousemuir and Morton before heading south to Cambridge United.

He joined Moors in 2021 and was part of the team who lost the 2021-22 National League play-off final in a season which saw him score 23 goals.

Glasgow-born Dallas, the fourth senior signing of the summer at Oakwell, said: "I'm buzzing to finally be in the door and to get to work straight away.

"I have no doubt Barnsley is the right place to be, it's an exciting time to be joining this massive club.

"I also share the heartbreak of a late play-off defeat which makes me hungrier than ever to put it right this season and take this club forward."

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to be able to bring Andrew to Oakwell after beating off competition from several other clubs in the EFL.