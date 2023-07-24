All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

League One side Barnsley FC beat off rival EFL competition to sign former Rangers, Chesterfield, Cambridge United and Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of Scottish striker Andy Dallas on a three-year deal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 19:03 BST

The 23-year-old left National League outfit Solihull Moors at the end of last season after his contract expired.

The forward spent the final third of 2022-23 on loan at Chesterfield where he scored seven times in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before that, he had netted 14 times for Moors in the last campaign.

Most Popular
Barnsley FC beat off rival EFL competition to sign ex-Rangers, Chesterfield, Cambridge United and Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.Barnsley FC beat off rival EFL competition to sign ex-Rangers, Chesterfield, Cambridge United and Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.
Barnsley FC beat off rival EFL competition to sign ex-Rangers, Chesterfield, Cambridge United and Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Dallas started his career at Glasgow Rangers and had loan spells at Stenhousemuir and Morton before heading south to Cambridge United.

He joined Moors in 2021 and was part of the team who lost the 2021-22 National League play-off final in a season which saw him score 23 goals.

Glasgow-born Dallas, the fourth senior signing of the summer at Oakwell, said: "I'm buzzing to finally be in the door and to get to work straight away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have no doubt Barnsley is the right place to be, it's an exciting time to be joining this massive club.

"I also share the heartbreak of a late play-off defeat which makes me hungrier than ever to put it right this season and take this club forward."

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to be able to bring Andrew to Oakwell after beating off competition from several other clubs in the EFL.

“We look forward to seeing Andrew begin work with the coaching staff and we wish him the best of luck during his time at Oakwell.”

Related topics:EFLChesterfieldLeague OneGlasgow Rangers