FORMER loanee Max Watters has joined Barnsley on a permanent basis from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old striker, who spent the second half of last season at Oakwell, has signed a three-year deal with an optional year in the club's favour.

Watters, who started his professional career at Doncaster Rovers, scored four times for the Reds in 21 appearances last term.

Some niggling injury issues, a dismissal and the form of Devante Cole and James Norwood stymied his progress somewhat, but the forward did show several flashes of his talent during his time at Oakwell.

And with Cardiff having boosted their forward ranks with the summer additions of Yakou Meite and Ike Ugbo, who will complement Callum Robinson, Isaak Davies and Kion Etete, Watters fell further down the pecking order at his parent club, prompting the decision to allow him to leave the club permanently.

The Londoner said: “I had a few months here last season and I really enjoyed it.

“I really like what I saw and I’m really happy to be back.

"We managed to achieve the play-off final at Wembley. It didn’t go our way, but that just shows how much motivation and ambition this club has got.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad commented on the addition: “We are happy to be able to welcome Max back to Oakwell following his loan spell last season.