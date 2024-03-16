It has been a thrilling campaign in the third tier and fans are likely to see more twists and turns before it comes to an end. Tense battles are being played out at the top and the bottom of the table, meaning a dramatic finish is hardly unlikely.

Clubs hoping to get over the line will be hoping for contributions from their key players and there has been some standout performers this season. From fearless defenders to free-scoring forwards, League One is a division stacked with talent.