League One team of the season so far features Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Blackpool stars

Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Blackpool are among the clubs represented in the League One team of the season so far.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Mar 2024, 14:24 GMT

It has been a thrilling campaign in the third tier and fans are likely to see more twists and turns before it comes to an end. Tense battles are being played out at the top and the bottom of the table, meaning a dramatic finish is hardly unlikely.

Clubs hoping to get over the line will be hoping for contributions from their key players and there has been some standout performers this season. From fearless defenders to free-scoring forwards, League One is a division stacked with talent.

But who, as it stands, has a place in the team of the season? Here is the current best XI generated by WhoScored ratings.

WhoScored rating: 6.9

1. GK: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

WhoScored rating: 6.9 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 6.8

2. RB: Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic)

WhoScored rating: 6.8 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.5

3. CB: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.5

4. CB: Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

