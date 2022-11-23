League One team of the season so far features Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley players as Derby County, Ipswich Town, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle men included - gallery
As the League One campaign nears its halfway point, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are in strong positions to challenge for promotion.
The Owls are just one point outside the automatic promotion places while Barnsley’s route back into the Championship looks more likely to come via the play-offs.
Michael Duff’s side are in sixth, although just two points separate the sides between fourth and eighth in the third-tier standings.
Despite Owls boss Darren Moore watching his side close the gap to the top two in recent weeks, he is not one to get carried away by Wednesday’s form.
“If you start looking at others, it is never the right way to go. You have got to look at yourself,” he said last month.
"We know it is very early in the season and there are lots of games to play. The season is going to ebb and flow, that has been proven in the first set of games already. That is League One for you.”
As the League One action pauses this weekend for the second round of the FA Cup, we have put together the best XI from League One – in a 3-5-2 formation - so far this season using WhoScored ratings.
There is representation for both Barnsley and Wednesday in the side, while Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are among the other clubs to have players feature.