As the League One campaign nears its halfway point, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are in strong positions to challenge for promotion.

The Owls are just one point outside the automatic promotion places while Barnsley’s route back into the Championship looks more likely to come via the play-offs.

Michael Duff’s side are in sixth, although just two points separate the sides between fourth and eighth in the third-tier standings.

Despite Owls boss Darren Moore watching his side close the gap to the top two in recent weeks, he is not one to get carried away by Wednesday’s form.

“If you start looking at others, it is never the right way to go. You have got to look at yourself,” he said last month.

"We know it is very early in the season and there are lots of games to play. The season is going to ebb and flow, that has been proven in the first set of games already. That is League One for you.”

As the League One action pauses this weekend for the second round of the FA Cup, we have put together the best XI from League One – in a 3-5-2 formation - so far this season using WhoScored ratings.

There is representation for both Barnsley and Wednesday in the side, while Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are among the other clubs to have players feature.

1. Michael Cooper - 7.1 The Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper has one of the best save percentage rates in League One this season - with 69 stops from 90 shots on target. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2. Eiran Cashin - 7.4 The Derby defender has averaged two tackles and four clearances per game, along with 1.5 blocks and two interceptions. Photo: Bradley Collyer Photo Sales

3. Caleb Taylor - 7.3 The 19-year-old defender averages two tackles and over six clearances per game in League One this season. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4. Mads Andersen - 7.1 The Barnsley defender has averaged 4.7 clearances and 1.9 interceptions for the Reds this term. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales