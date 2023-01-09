Sheffield Wednesday have 21 more League One games remaining in their bid for promotion back to the Championship – but which third tier stars have stood out most this season?

Yorkshire’s other League One representative in Barnsley are sixth in the table but have played fewer games than the majority of sides above and below them. With over half of the League One season played, we have taken a look at the best XI based on statistics from WhoScored.

No Barnsley players feature but one Owls man makes the cut. Wednesday had a break from league action last weekend as they beat Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup.

And boss Darren Moore says it demonstrates the magic of the competition. He said: “Yeah, it shows the FA Cup is still alive. We spoke before the game about what it brings, two clubs together in the pyramid, it was an excellent cup tie and I am really pleased the game lived up to what it was on paper.

“Sheffield Wednesday against Newcastle, both teams on a good run in their respective leagues.

“What pleased me most was that we had a gameplan that we had been working on in the week, it was to engage them high up the pitch, not sit back and allow them to pick us off. It was a brave decision by us and it worked.

“Josh Windass will get the headlines, it was two exceptional goals. But I thought overall it was a solid performance.”

As attention turns back to their league campaign, here’s the best XI from the third tier so far, according to WhoScored…

1. GK - Michael Cooper - 7.1 The Plymouth goalkeeper has made 119 saves in 26 games and has a save percentage of 79 per cent. Also boasts 11 clean sheets. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Shaun Rooney - 7.2 The Fleetwood Town man (right) has four goals and three assists in League One this term. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

3. Eiran Cashin - 7.5 The Derby defender has averaged 2.2 tackles per game this season alongside 4.5 clearances. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

4. Caleb Taylor - 7.2 The Cheltenham defender has averaged over six clearances per game this season, alongside 1.7 tackles. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales