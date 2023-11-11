All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

League One team of the season so far including Barnsley, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Derby County men - gallery

The likes of Barnsley, Derby County and Portsmouth are represented in the League One team of the season so far.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT

There have been some standout stars in the third tier, who have helped propel their sides into promising positions.

From emerging young prospects to seasoned professionals showing their class, there has been a vast array of impressive players on display.

Every club has now played either 15 or 16 games, meaning a point in the season has been reached where informed assessments can be made.

Predictions are becoming a little easier to make, while judgements on clubs and players do not feel quite as harsh as they did when the season was in its very early stages.

There is a long way to go, of course, and undoubtedly twists and turns ahead.

However, here is a look at WhoScored’s League One team of the season so far, based on their overall player ratings.

WhoScored rating: 7.2

1. GK: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

WhoScored rating: 7.2 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.1

2. RB: Sam Long (Oxford United)

WhoScored rating: 7.1 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.4

3. CB: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

WhoScored rating: 7.4 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.3

4. CB: Conor Shaughnessey (Portsmouth)

WhoScored rating: 7.3 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthDerby CountyLeague OneBlackpoolBarnsley