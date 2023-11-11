The likes of Barnsley, Derby County and Portsmouth are represented in the League One team of the season so far.

There have been some standout stars in the third tier, who have helped propel their sides into promising positions.

From emerging young prospects to seasoned professionals showing their class, there has been a vast array of impressive players on display.

Every club has now played either 15 or 16 games, meaning a point in the season has been reached where informed assessments can be made.

Predictions are becoming a little easier to make, while judgements on clubs and players do not feel quite as harsh as they did when the season was in its very early stages.

There is a long way to go, of course, and undoubtedly twists and turns ahead.