A look at who has impressed in League One this term including those who play for Yorkshire clubs

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in fine form as they eye promotion to the Championship this season under popular boss Darren Moore. The Owls lost in the play-offs over two legs last term to Sunderland but are top of the table now.

Barnsley were relegated in the last campaign but are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking under Michael Duff. The Tykes are 4th in the league and are six points inside the top six.

Using data from WhoScored, here is a look at the League One team of the season so far with a few surprise inclusions...

1 . Michael Cooper, Plymouth Argyle Average rating: 7.1 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2 . Shaun Rooney, Fleetwood Town Average rating: 7.2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Eiran Cashin, Derby County Average rating: 7.4 Photo Sales

4 . Caleb Taylor, Cheltenham Town Average rating: 7.1 Photo Sales