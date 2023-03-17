News you can trust since 1754
League One team of the season so far including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United men - gallery

A look at who has impressed in League One this term including those who play for Yorkshire clubs

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in fine form as they eye promotion to the Championship this season under popular boss Darren Moore. The Owls lost in the play-offs over two legs last term to Sunderland but are top of the table now.

Barnsley were relegated in the last campaign but are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking under Michael Duff. The Tykes are 4th in the league and are six points inside the top six.

Using data from WhoScored, here is a look at the League One team of the season so far with a few surprise inclusions...

Average rating: 7.1

1. Michael Cooper, Plymouth Argyle

Average rating: 7.1 Photo: Cameron Smith

Average rating: 7.2

2. Shaun Rooney, Fleetwood Town

Average rating: 7.2 Photo: Pete Norton

Average rating: 7.4

3. Eiran Cashin, Derby County

Average rating: 7.4

Average rating: 7.1

4. Caleb Taylor, Cheltenham Town

Average rating: 7.1

