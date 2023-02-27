Promotion contenders Plymouth lost ground on League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday after suffering a 5-2 defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough scored in quick succession when leading League One goalscorer Jonson Clarke-Harris scored from the penalty spot and Hector Kyprianou doubled their advantage three minutes later, but the Pilgrims pulled one back through Saxon Earley.

Posh restored their two-goal cushion after half-time through Harrison Burrows, but it was short-lived after Macaulay Gillesphey scored and the comeback looked to be on, but Clarke-Harris completed his brace before Jack Taylor’s goal put the game to bed.

The result means Wednesday are now three points clear at the top of the league after Liam Palmer’s early goal proved the difference to beat Charlton 1-0. Third-placed Ipswich are also putting pressure on the Pilgrims with only five points separating them after Sam Morsy’s first-half goal gave them a 1-0 win against MK Dons.

A Devante Cole double made it four straight league wins for Barnsley as they beat promotion rivals Derby 4-1. After Cole put the Tykes ahead, Adam Phillips doubled their lead but the Rams quickly pulled one back through David McGoldrick. Cole then earned his brace just before the break and Luke Thomas scored in stoppage-time for Barnsley to leapfrog Derby in the table, moving into fifth.

They now sit just behind Bolton, who came from behind to beat Port Vale 2-1. Ellis Harrison’s opener was cancelled out by Victor Adeboyejo, but Josh Sheehan put Wanderers back in front with the eventual winner. Matt Bloomfield’s first game in charge at Wycombe ended in defeat as Shrewsbury returned to winning ways with a 2-0 result.

Long-serving manager Gareth Ainsworth departed for QPR earlier in the week and the Chairboys fell behind following Jordan Willis’ own goal before Rekeil Pyke stabbed home a second for the Shrews.

Portsmouth secured a 4-0 win against relegation-threatened Cheltenham after goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis gave them a three-goal advantage in the opening half-hour, while Louis Thompson capped the afternoon off with a stoppage-time strike. Kevin McDonald scored his first goal since 2018 as Exeter beat strugglers Cambridge 2-0.

Archie Collins put the Grecians in front before McDonald, who underwent a kidney transplant in May 2021, doubled their lead, eight minutes after the break. Bristol Rovers earned their first win in eight games after goals from Scott Sinclair, Aaron Collins and Luca Hoole secured a 3-0 victory over struggling Oxford.

Carlos Mendes Gomes’ first-half goal was the difference for Fleetwood to make it back-to-back victories with a 1-0 win against local rivals Morecambe. Jordan Garrick earned a point for bottom-of-the-table Forest Green to draw 1-1 with Lincoln after cancelling out Ben House’s goal, while Burton’s clash with Accrington finished goalless.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from the weekend’s games using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look..

