Darren Ferguson described Peterborough United’s 2-0 victory at Port Vale as “just the start” as he kicked off his fourth spell as manager with victory.

Ferguson, appointed after Grant McCann was dismissed earlier this month following a run of one win in seven matches, saw his side seal victory courtesy of a second-half double from Ephron Mason-Clark, the 23-year-old forward who joined from Barnet in August. The win lifted the visitors to seventh, two points behind Barnsley in the final play-off spot.

He said: “This is just the start and we need to build on it. We didn’t start the game great and expected them to come on strong at home. We spoke about one of two things at half-time, in terms of the final detail – the players took it on board and scored two really good goals.

“I saw a lot I liked. They are talented boys, but it was more about their determination and character. This is a tough place to come and the pitch got really heavy. There is more improvement in us, but I saw a lot tonight. Determination is the main thing and, if you are going to challenge for promotion, you need that.”

Following the conclusion of the latest round of League One action, we have put together the best XI using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

1. Toby Savin - 7.8 Made four saves and kept a clean sheet as Accrington beat Bristol Rovers 2-0. Photo: Tim Goode Photo Sales

2. Cheyenne Dunkley - 9.4 Scored in Shrewsbury's 4-0 win over Burton. Also won six aerial duels, made nine clearances and four blocks. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

3. Ryan Astley - 8 Scored for Accrington against Bristol Rovers. Also made two tackles and two clearances. Photo: Bradley Collyer Photo Sales

4. Ciaron Brown - 7.5 Scored the winning goal for Oxford in the 90th minute as they beat Fleetwood 2-1. Won three aerial duels and made four clearances. Photo: Zac Goodwin Photo Sales