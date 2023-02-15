Plymouth retained top spot in League One after Saxon Earley’s first goal for the club helped earn a 3-1 success at Oxford.

Earley, a January signing from Norwich, marked his maiden start for the Pilgrims by restoring their lead in the 65th minute after U’s midfielder Cameron Brannagan cancelled out Matt Butcher’s opener. Ryan Hardie’s 11th league goal of the season sealed success for Steven Schumacher’s side in added time.

Second-placed Sheffield Wednesday remain two points behind Argyle with a game in hand following a comfortable 3-0 victory over lowly Morecambe at Hillsborough. Josh Windass’ double following a first-minute strike from captain Barry Bannan stretched the Owls’ impressive unbeaten run to 18 games.

Bolton took advantage of Ipswich’s goalless draw at Bristol Rovers to seize third spot with a second successive 5-0 win. Goals from Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete, Gethin Jones, Eoin Toal and Randell Williams earned the Trotters an emphatic victory over struggling MK Dons to back-up Saturday’s thrashing of Peterborough.

Play-off hopefuls Derby battled back but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Lincoln. Conor Hourihane secured a point for the fifth-placed Rams after Imps forward Ben House was sent off for a second bookable offence early in the second half following Olamide Shodipo’s first-half opener.

Barnsley complete the top six following a 3-1 success at Port Vale. Luca Connell, Liam Kitching and Adam Phillips were on target for the Tykes at Vale Park, while Nathan Smith briefly brought the hosts level.

Wycombe remain hot on the heels of the play-off places after goals from Josh Scowen and Garath McCleary earned a 2-0 success at relegation-threatened Accrington. Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time winner gave Portsmouth a 1-0 success over Burton at Fratton Park, while Shrewsbury’s six-match winning streak was halted by a goalless draw at Exeter.

Bottom club Forest Green are now 11 games without victory dating back to early December after Corey Blackett-Taylor’s first-half strike earned Charlton a 1-0 away win. Cheltenham boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 success at second-bottom Cambridge. Second-half goals from Elliot Bonds and James Olayinka, either side of Joe Ironside’s penalty, earned the Robins victory.

Promise Omochere scored the only goal as Fleetwood defeated Peterborough 1-0. Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from Tuesday’s fixtures, using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

1 . Ellery Balcombe - 8.8 The on-loan Brentford goalkeeper made seven saves to keep a clean sheet as Bristol Rovers drew 0-0 with Ipswich. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2 . Sean Clare - 7.5 Made three tackles and four clearances as Charlton won 1-0 at Forest Green. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . Ricardo Santos - 8.7 The Bolton centre-back scored in his side's 5-0 win over MK Dons. Also won four aerial duels and made five interceptions. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Cameron Burgess - 8.5 Won eight aerial duels, made three tackles and three clearances as Ipswich drew 0-0 at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales