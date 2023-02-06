Just four clubs are represented in the latest League One team of the week as Derby County and Lincoln City dominate the selections.

Paul Warne hailed Derby’s second-half display as “one of the best” of his managerial career after they trounced Morecambe 5-0 at Pride Park. Derby’s head coach saw his team extend their unbeaten league run to 15 games with David McGoldrick scoring his third hat-trick of the season.

But for much of the first half there was no sign of what was to come as Morecambe frustrated their hosts until McGoldrick fired home on the stroke of half-time. The veteran striker then scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half to complete his treble before James Collins and Jason Knight sealed the rout, which would have been even greater but for visiting goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

Meanwhile, Mark Kennedy praised an “outstanding performance” from his Lincoln side as they overcame relegation-threatened Accrington 3-0. It was their first league win of 2023 – the Imps last won a league game on November 19 – and the game turned their way in three second-half minutes.

Barnsley and Portsmouth played out a 1-1 draw after Bobby Thomas scored a late leveller to rescue a point for Michael Duff’s play-off chasing side. Using ratings from WhoScored, we have put together the best XI from the latest round of League One action. Take a look...

Five-star showing Derby County's Jason Knight (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with team mates - but which Derby players make the cut in the latest team of the week.

GK - Carl Rushworth (Lincoln) WhoScored Rating - 7.4

RB - Di'Shon Bernard (Portsmouth) WhoScored rating - 7.6

CB - Eiran Cashin (Derby) WhoScored rating - 8