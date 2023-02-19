Sheffield Wednesday moved top of League One after twice coming from behind to beat MK Dons 5-2 at Hillsborough.

With morning leaders Plymouth held to a goalless draw at home by Fleetwood, the Owls capitalised courtesy of a second-half Michael Smith brace. Jonathan Leko and Mo Eisa twice put the Dons in front only for Josh Windass and Smith, from the penalty spot, to level. Lee Gregory nudged the Owls ahead for the first time in the 64th minute, Smith added a second 10 minutes later before George Byers wrapped up the points.

Ipswich climbed into third after a 4-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Forest Green at Portman Road. Goals at either end of the first half from Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead had the Tractor Boys in control before Chaplin’s second and Freddie Ladapo ensured a comfortable afternoon. It was a 10th defeat in 12 league games for Forest Green, leaving Duncan Ferguson still searching for his first win as manager.

Bolton dropped to fourth after Lewis Wing’s goal in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time earned Wycombe a 1-0 home win. Derby are just two points behind Bolton after a 2-0 win over Charlton at Pride Park, a goal in each half from David McGoldrick (penalty) and Eiran Cashin being enough. Barnsley posted a fifth win in a six-game unbeaten run with a 4-0 victory at lowly Cheltenham.

James Norwood and Herbie Kane netted inside 15 minutes before Adam Phillips struck prior to half-time. Jordan Williams added a fourth after the break. Accrington climbed out of the bottom four, at the expense of MK Dons, following a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury, Aaron Pressley with the winner early in the first half.

Cambridge remain in the bottom four but boosted their hopes of survival, Lloyd Jones scoring the only goal in the victory over Oxford. Burton also gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a lift as they came from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium. Charlie Kirk cancelled out John Marquis’ opener before Sam Winnall struck in the second half.

Peterborough returned to winning ways after two successive defeats with a 3-0 victory at second-bottom Morecambe, with Jack Taylor, Joe Ward and Kwame Poku striking inside the opening half an hour. Will Forrester scored the only goal as Port Vale beat 10-man Exeter, who had Rekeem Harper sent off moments earlier, while Lincoln drew 0-0 at home to Portsmouth.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from Saturday’s fixtures, using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

