Adam Randell scored his third goal in five appearances for Argyle to open the scoring at the LNER Stadium. Niall Ennis’ attempt was blocked but Randell was there to pounce on the rebound and fire home from 25 yards to hand the Pilgrims the lead on 31 minutes.

But the sides were all square at the halfway point when Max Sanders took advantage of Argyle’s failure to clear a corner and blasted the ball into the roof of the net to equalise one minute into stoppage time and lift the Imps to 13th in the table. Second-placed Ipswich could not narrow the gap after their home clash with Cheltenham also ended 1-1.

The Tractor Boys took an early lead from a Leif Davis corner, which Wes Burns dutifully flicked on to Luke Woolfenden to poke past Luke Southwood at the back post on eight minutes. But it was all tied up at the break after Ryan Broom found the back of the net with a low strike from the right of the area.

Sheffield Wednesday moved within one point of Ipswich with a 1-0 win at Accrington. The only goal of the game came on 24 minutes, when Barry Bannan’s cross ricocheted off Michael Smith’s chest and into the path of Alex Mighten who bounced his effort off the ground and over the head of a leaping Toby Savin. Burton climbed one place off the bottom following a 3-3 thriller with Charlton, who dropped two places to 11th place as a result.

Charlie Kirk opened the scoring for the Addicks, netting his first on 26 minutes before making it a brace 10 minutes later. But the resilient hosts regrouped, Deji Oshilaja responding immediately to narrow the deficit before Tom Hamer volleyed in the equaliser on 45 minutes. The Brewers took the lead for the first time when Victor Adeboyejo curled a stunning effort into the top corner but Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi squared it all back up with 15 minutes remaining.

Jevani Brown smashed in a last-gasp, second-half stoppage-time winner as Exeter beat fourth-placed Peterborough 3-2. Timothee Dieng’s 27th-minute opener for Exeter was cancelled out 13 minutes later when Jonson Clarke-Harris sent a half-volley into the bottom-right corner. Ephron Mason-Clark gave Posh the lead on 81 minutes but the hosts responded five minutes later through Sam Nombe to set up the late drama.

Adam Mayor set up Liam Shaw’s opener for hosts Morecambe, who were held 1-1 by Portsmouth thanks to Colby Bishop’s equaliser midway through the second half. Bolton held Cambridge to a goalless draw despite going down to 10 men after midfielder Kyle Dempsey was shown his second yellow card on 75 minutes. That result opened the door for Derby, who moved into sixth with a 3-1 win away at MK Dons.

MK Dons’ Louie Barry was first to find the back of the net, but Haydon Roberts, James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ensured the Rams walked away with all three points. Adam Phillips struck a 10th-minute winner as Barnsley prevailed 1-0 at Shrewsbury, who dropped four places to 14th, while Oxford gained four spots with a 4-0 win over Port Vale thanks to braces from Billy Bodin and Matt Taylor.

David Wheeler and Garath McCleary netted in Wycombe’s 2-0 victory over struggling Forest Green, who slumped to the bottom of the table as their opponents climbed three places to 10th. Fleetwood’s Shaun Rooney shocked Bristol Rovers with an equaliser nine minutes into second-half stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw. It completed a brace for Rooney, who fired in the 14th-minute opener before Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins responded for the hosts in the second half.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the latest team of the week using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

1. James Trafford - 8.2 Kept a clean sheet as 10-man Bolton Wanderers picked up a point at Cambridge United. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Zak Swanson - 8.4 Provided the assist for Colby Bishop's equaliser as Portsmouth drew 1-1 at Morecambe. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Liam Kitching - 8.1 Made six clearances, two tackles and three interceptions to help Barnsley keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Tim Goode Photo Sales

4. Ricardo Santos - 8 Made five tackles and an impressive 10 clearances as he ensured 10-man Bolton left Cambridge with a point. Photo: Isaac Parkin Photo Sales