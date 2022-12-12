Ipswich Town returned to the League One summit for the first time since September after they edged out Peterborough United and saw Plymouth Argyle held at Cambridge United.

A Conor Chaplin double helped Kieran McKenna’s side clinch a 2-1 win in an early kick-off at Portman Road. Frankie Kent had found the net for out-of-form Posh but Chaplin struck early in the second half and it proved enough to put them back on top.

Plymouth knew victory away to struggling Cambridge later in the day would see them return to first position but they struggled to break down the hosts and had goalkeeper Michael Cooper’s second-half heroics to thank for a 0-0 draw. Sheffield Wednesday remain third after Callum Paterson’s stoppage-time effort secured a 1-1 draw at Exeter City.

Jake Caprice fired the Grecians in front after 56 minutes at St James Park but Paterson had the final say when he found the bottom corner with time running out. Shrewsbury Town’s late show stunned Bolton Wanderers with Chey Dunkley’s stoppage-time header earning the hosts a 3-2 win.

Victor Adeboyejo hit his 12th goal of the campaign to earn Burton Albion a 1-1 draw at home to Derby County as Myles Peart-Harris’ late goal fired Forest Green Rovers to a 1-0 home win over Cheltenham Town.

Joey Barton celebrated his 100th game in charge of Bristol Rovers with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Port Vale. Birthday boy Daniel Batty scored late on for Fleetwood Town to complete their turnaround at MK Dons, who sacked manager Liam Manning on Sunday with the club in the relegation places.

Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers played out a stalemate at the LNER Stadium with the 0-0 draw maintaining the Imps’ unbeaten home record under boss Mark Kennedy this season.

Following the latest round of action, which saw Barnsley’s trip to Oxford United postponed by a frozen pitch, we have put together the best XI from the weekend using ratings from WhoScored.com – see who makes the cut...

1. Michael Cooper Did his job for Plymouth on Saturday as his side earned a point at Cambridge United. The hosts failed to score from four shots on target. - 7.3

2. Jack Grimmer - 7.4 Made six tackles and three interceptions as Wycombe picked up a clean sheet and a point at Lincoln.

3. Mark McGuinness - 8 Six clearances along with three tackles and three interceptions helped the Owls take their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw at Exeter.

4. Bobby Thomas - 7.8 The Bristol Rovers defender, centre, made five tackles, three interceptions and produced three clearances alongside two blocks as Joey Barton's side won 1-0 at Port Vale.