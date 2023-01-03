A Josh Windass hat-trick helped Sheffield Wednesday continue their bid for promotion with a 5-0 win against Cambridge United.

Liam Palmer and Michael Smith also got on the scoresheet to make it three league wins in a row for the Owls as they moved into second in the Sky Bet League One table.

Elsewhere on Monday, Derby County put in an impressive display to move up to fourth in the table after beating Accrington 4-0. Tom Barkhuizen scored in each half along with goals from Conor Hourihane and a spot-kick from David McGoldrick, but the Rams were reduced to 10 men when William Osula was dismissed in the 79th minute.

Bolton moved into fifth after a 3-0 win against Barnsley. Mads Andersen was shown a red card in the 11th minute and Dion Charles scored the subsequent penalty before goals from Jon Bodvarsson and Kyle Dempsey cemented three points.

Ipswich were forced to settle for a point after drawing 1-1 against 10-man Lincoln. Adam Jackson was sent off just before half-time, but Jack Diamond put the Imps ahead from the penalty spot before Cameron Humphreys equalised with nine minutes left.

Following the latest round of League One action, we have put together the best XI using ratings from WhoScored. See which players make the cut with one Sheffield Wednesday star putting in a 10/10 display...

1. Max Stryjek - 8.3 The Wycombe goalkeeper made six saves to keep a clean sheet as his side won 3-0 at Peterborough. Photo: Barringhton Coombs Photo Sales

2. Shaun Rooney - 7.4 Won four aerial duels and made three tackles as Fleetwood won 3-0 at Shrewsbury. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

3. Will Aimson - 8.7 The Bolton defender made six tackles and five interceptions as his side won 3-0 at in-form Barnsley. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Liam Palmer - 8.7 Scored in Sheffield Wednesday's comfortable win over Cambridge as he also helped the Owls keep a clean sheet. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales