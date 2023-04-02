All Sections
League One team of the week includes Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers men - gallery

A look at who stood out in League One this weekend as the race for promotion continues

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:54 BST

Barnsley thumped Morecambe 5-0 this weekend to bounce back from their loss away at Exeter City. The Tykes are now five points off the top two with eight games left to play of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Lincoln City at Hillsborough and are above 2nd place Plymouth Argyle on goal difference, although the Pilgrims have a game in-hand on Darren Moore’s side. The Owls are winless in their last five outings.

Here is a look at the League One team of the week with ratings via WhoScored, with some surprise inclusions in there after an eventful weekend...

Rating: 7.2

1. Will Mannion, Cambridge

Rating: 7.2

Rating: 7.6

2. Joe Rafferty, Portsmouth

Rating: 7.6 Photo: Jason Brown

Rating: 8.3

3. Caleb Taylor, Cheltenham

Rating: 8.3

Rating: 8.2

4. Bobby Thomas, Barnsley

Rating: 8.2 Photo: KEITH TURNER

League One