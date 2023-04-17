A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday battle it out for promotion

Barnsley thrashed Forest Green Rovers 5-1 over the weekend to keep their push for promotion on track. The Tykes are currently 4th in the League One table and are four points off the top two with five games left of the season to play.

Sheffield Wednesday have slipped out of the automatic promotion places after their poor run of form. Darren Moore’s side were beaten 3-2 away at Burton Albion last time out and have seen their results slump over recent weeks.

Here is a look at the team of the week from the third tier based on statistics from WhoScored...

1 . James Trafford, Bolton Rating: 7.8 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Liam Bennett, Cambridge Rating: 7.4 Photo Sales

3 . Adam Jackson, Lincoln Rating: 8.6 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

4 . Sam Hughes, Burton Rating: 8.5 Photo Sales