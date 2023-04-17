All Sections
League One team of the week includes Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Burton men - gallery

A look at who stood out in League One over the weekend as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday battle it out for promotion

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST

Barnsley thrashed Forest Green Rovers 5-1 over the weekend to keep their push for promotion on track. The Tykes are currently 4th in the League One table and are four points off the top two with five games left of the season to play.

Sheffield Wednesday have slipped out of the automatic promotion places after their poor run of form. Darren Moore’s side were beaten 3-2 away at Burton Albion last time out and have seen their results slump over recent weeks.

Here is a look at the team of the week from the third tier based on statistics from WhoScored...

Rating: 7.8

1. James Trafford, Bolton

Rating: 7.8 Photo: Gareth Copley

Rating: 7.4

2. Liam Bennett, Cambridge

Rating: 7.4

Rating: 8.6

3. Adam Jackson, Lincoln

Rating: 8.6 Photo: James Chance

Rating: 8.5

4. Sam Hughes, Burton

Rating: 8.5

