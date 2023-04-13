All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
4 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
15 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
39 minutes ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

League One team of the week includes Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town men - gallery

A look at who stood out in League One during the latest round of fixtures as the race for promotion heats up

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST

Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways on Easter Monday with a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough courtesy of two goals by midfielder Dennis Adeniran and the other one from defender Liam Palmer. The Owls went into that game on the back of six matches without a win.

Barnsley, on the other hand, also won and beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Oakwell. Striker Devante Cole and wing-back Nicky Cadden were on the scoresheet for the Tykes, although the latter was sent off in the second-half.

Here is a look at the League One team of the week courtesy of statistics from WhoScored...

Rating: 8.3

1. Luke Southwood, Cheltenham

Rating: 8.3 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.3

2. Harry Clarke, Ipswich

Rating: 8.3

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.4

3. Sam Hughes, Burton

Rating: 8.4

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.1

4. Liam Palmer, Sheffield Wednesday

Rating: 8.1 Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3