League One's 11 most valuable players including Barnsley FC, Derby County, Reading, Oxford United and Bristol Rovers stars
Some of the most exciting young talents in the EFL are currently contracted to League One clubs.
The third tier does not have the global appeal of the Premier League, nor does it possess as much star quality as the Championship. However, there is undeniably plenty of talent in League One and with talent comes market value.
Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the most valuable players in League One.
Page 1 of 3