League One's 14 most valuable players including Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Portsmouth, Derby County and Ipswich Town stars

The Premier League may be where hefty transfer fees are thrown around but there is plenty of value in EFL talent.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

Even below the second tier, there are exciting players that may even command large fees this summer. From emerging prodigies to established EFL figures, the talent in League One is difficult to ignore.

The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the most valuable players to have been on the books of a League One club during the 2022/23 season, using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.

Here are the most valuable players to have been on the books of a League One club during the 2022/23 season, according to Transfermarkt.

1. Most valuable players

Here are the most valuable players to have been on the books of a League One club during the 2022/23 season, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Value: €1.2m

2. 14. Marlon Pack (Portsmouth)

Value: €1.2m Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Value: €1.2m

3. 13. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)

Value: €1.2m Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Value: €1.2m

4. 12. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

Value: €1.2m Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

