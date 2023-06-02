League One's 14 most valuable players including Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Portsmouth, Derby County and Ipswich Town stars
The Premier League may be where hefty transfer fees are thrown around but there is plenty of value in EFL talent.
Even below the second tier, there are exciting players that may even command large fees this summer. From emerging prodigies to established EFL figures, the talent in League One is difficult to ignore.
The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the most valuable players to have been on the books of a League One club during the 2022/23 season, using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.
