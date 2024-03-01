The third tier is a division stacked with talent, even if it is far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League. From seasoned stars to emerging prospects, there are plenty of talented players currently plying their trade on the third rung of the English football ladder.
Many of the most talented figures are battling it out near the top of the table, where a tense promotion race is emerging. Portsmouth sit top of the tree while Derby County sit second, but Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley are not too far behind.
But who has been the strongest performer in League One this season? Using average ratings generated by WhoScored, The Yorkshire Post have compiled a list of League One’s ‘best’ players this season.
