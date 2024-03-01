All Sections
League One's 18 'best' players featuring Barnsley, Derby County, Blackpool, Portsmouth and Stevenage men

Barnsley, Derby County, Blackpool, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic stars feature among the strongest performers in League One this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:07 GMT

The third tier is a division stacked with talent, even if it is far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League. From seasoned stars to emerging prospects, there are plenty of talented players currently plying their trade on the third rung of the English football ladder.

Many of the most talented figures are battling it out near the top of the table, where a tense promotion race is emerging. Portsmouth sit top of the tree while Derby County sit second, but Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley are not too far behind.

But who has been the strongest performer in League One this season? Using average ratings generated by WhoScored, The Yorkshire Post have compiled a list of League One’s ‘best’ players this season.

WhoScored rating: 7.05

1. 18. Devante Cole (Barnsley)

WhoScored rating: 7.05 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

WhoScored rating: 7.06

2. 17. Antony Evans (Bristol Rovers)

WhoScored rating: 7.06 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.07

3. 16. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Lincoln City)

WhoScored rating: 7.07 Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.08

4. 15. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)

WhoScored rating: 7.08 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

