League One's dirtiest teams - here's where Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Derby County, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and more rank

League One is known to be an intensely competitive division and the 2022/23 campaign has exemplified this.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:31 BST

The season featured tense battles at the top and bottom and when tensions are so high, they can boil over. Nearly 2,000 yellow cards were dished out – 1,945 in total. There were also 48 straight red cards as well as 32 occasions when a second yellow card was handed out.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the third tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

Here is the Championship table based on cards received.

1. League One teams ranked

Here is the Championship table based on cards received. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

76 points

2. 24. Peterborough United

76 points Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

78 points

3. 23. Exeter City

78 points Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Image

78 points

4. 22. Wycombe Wanderers

78 points Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

