League One's dirtiest teams - here's where Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Derby County, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and more rank
League One is known to be an intensely competitive division and the 2022/23 campaign has exemplified this.
The season featured tense battles at the top and bottom and when tensions are so high, they can boil over. Nearly 2,000 yellow cards were dished out – 1,945 in total. There were also 48 straight red cards as well as 32 occasions when a second yellow card was handed out.
Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the third tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.