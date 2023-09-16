League One is a division with no shortage of talented players.

It may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League but the number of talented players plying their trade in the third tier cannot be ignored.

It is why their have been numerous examples of talents playing in League One before eventually shining in the Premier League.

Examples from recent years include Arsenal’s Ben White and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, both of whom have been capped by England at senior level.

But who is the most valuable League One player?

Here are the most expensive figures in the third tier ranked, courtesy of Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.

1 . League One's most expensive players Here are the most expensive players in League One according to Transfermarkt's estimated market values.

2 . 17. Ryan Woods (Bristol Rovers) €1.5m

3 . 16. Dominic Thompson (Blackpool) €1.5m