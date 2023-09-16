All Sections
League One's most expensive players including Barnsley, Reading, Bristol Rovers and Derby County men - gallery

League One is a division with no shortage of talented players.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST

It may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League but the number of talented players plying their trade in the third tier cannot be ignored.

It is why their have been numerous examples of talents playing in League One before eventually shining in the Premier League.

Examples from recent years include Arsenal’s Ben White and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, both of whom have been capped by England at senior level.

But who is the most valuable League One player?

Here are the most expensive figures in the third tier ranked, courtesy of Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.

1. League One's most expensive players

Photo Sales
€1.5m

2. 17. Ryan Woods (Bristol Rovers)

€1.5m Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Photo Sales
€1.5m

3. 16. Dominic Thompson (Blackpool)

€1.5m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
€1.5m

4. 15. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool)

€1.5m Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
