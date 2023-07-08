All Sections
League One's most expensive squads - where Barnsley FC, Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Wigan Athletic and more rank

League One provided plenty of thrills last season and fans are likely to experience more of the same when the new campaign begins.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

The third tier will host some ambitious clubs in the 2023/24 season, many of which will have their sights set om promotion to the Championship. As is the case at any level of football, valuable players can fuel success.

Using data from Transfermarkt, here are League One’s most valuable squads.

1. Most expensive squads

Total market value: €3.63m

2. 24. Stevenage

Total market value: €3.63m Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Total market value: €3.73m

3. 23. Carlisle United

Total market value: €3.73m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Total market value: €3.99m

4. 22. Cheltenham Town

Total market value: €3.99m Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

