League One's most expensive squads - where Barnsley FC, Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Wigan Athletic and more rank
League One provided plenty of thrills last season and fans are likely to experience more of the same when the new campaign begins.
The third tier will host some ambitious clubs in the 2023/24 season, many of which will have their sights set om promotion to the Championship. As is the case at any level of football, valuable players can fuel success.
Using data from Transfermarkt, here are League One’s most valuable squads.
