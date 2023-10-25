All Sections
League One's most expensive squads - where Barnsley rank compared to Portsmouth, Derby County, Blackpool, Reading, Wigan Athletic and more

Gone are the days when transfer fees paid below the Premier League were relatively measly.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST

There is plenty of money spread out across the EFL, even if the bulk of it remains in the Championship.

Of course, not all clubs competing at steps two, three and four of the English football pyramid have war chests at their disposal.

However, there are some with sizeable budgets that are the envy of their rivals.

This is one of the reasons there are squads stacked with value across the board but it is not the only one.

Plenty of EFL clubs have cultivated reputations for their ability to develop talent, increasing the worth of their own players in the transfer market.

But which League One club has the most expensive squad in the division?

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here is a complete ranking of the most expensive squads in England’s third tier.

Here are the most expensive squads in League One, according to Transfermarkt's estimated market values.

1. League One's most expensive squads

Here are the most expensive squads in League One, according to Transfermarkt's estimated market values.

Total market value: €5.45m

2. 24. Northampton Town

Total market value: €5.45m

Total market value: €5.74m

3. 23. Cheltenham Town

Total market value: €5.74m

Total market value: €5.78m

4. 22. Cambridge United

Total market value: €5.78m

